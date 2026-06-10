Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 10, 2026 : SQQQ, NOK, TQQQ, TSLL, IONZ, OCTV, NVDA, CHWY, NIO, RDW, SMR, STM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -206.16 to 28,878.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,241,411 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.65 at $44.32, with 12,245,265 shares traded. This represents a 21.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.2499 at $13.60, with 9,084,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.88 at $70.84, with 6,772,589 shares traded. This represents a 98.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.3 at $12.72, with 4,506,742 shares traded. This represents a 32.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.16 at $2.73, with 4,360,385 shares traded. This represents a 57.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Octave Intelligence plc (OCTV) is -0.78 at $19.03, with 3,403,408 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.13 at $204.06, with 2,904,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +0.1 at $20.50, with 1,715,614 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $5.17, with 1,354,175 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.86% of the target price of $7.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.618 at $15.13, with 1,345,197 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.26 at $9.74, with 842,455 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 57.29% of the target price of $17.



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -1.22 at $72.10, with 837,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.