Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 10, 2025 : KLTO, TSLL, TSLA, SQQQ, TSLQ, TQQQ, SAN, BBAI, CRCL, OKLO, ACHR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.36 to 21,844.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 334,652,932 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) is +0.81 at $2.63, with 59,141,315 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.51 at $11.97, with 23,309,628 shares traded. This represents a 90.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.01 at $315.59, with 4,795,678 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $301.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $22.14, with 3,558,293 shares traded. This represents a .91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.88 at $19.28, with 2,971,414 shares traded. This represents a 26.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4203 at $74.96, with 2,795,808 shares traded. This represents a 114.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.06 at $7.95, with 1,929,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.01 at $3.91, with 897,050 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 78.2% of the target price of $5.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +3.0567 at $118.31, with 805,988 shares traded.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -0.33 at $53.93, with 723,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.04 at $11.22, with 597,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.34 at $40.40, with 593,657 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

