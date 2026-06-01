Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2026 : SPCE, NAMM, NOK, INTC, NVDA, NOWL, TSLL, PLTR, NOW, BBAI, IBM, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.94 to 30,413.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 162,700,891 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.5486 at $7.73, with 15,770,312 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +0.66 at $2.18, with 13,907,521 shares traded.NAMM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3703 at $15.21, with 9,576,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.91 at $107.77, with 8,499,312 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 133.88% of the target price of $80.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.67 at $215.81, with 7,576,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +1.15 at $8.45, with 5,994,226 shares traded. This represents a 142.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.43 at $15.49, with 4,467,080 shares traded. This represents a 74.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +5.0501 at $161.59, with 3,803,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +10.43 at $134.80, with 3,432,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1825 at $5.22, with 3,262,279 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 104.45% of the target price of $5.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +28.0876 at $325.89, with 2,911,919 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 109.54% of the target price of $297.5.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +1.9492 at $44.99, with 2,445,478 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.