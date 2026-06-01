Pre-Market
SPCE

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2026 : SPCE, NAMM, NOK, INTC, NVDA, NOWL, TSLL, PLTR, NOW, BBAI, IBM, HPE

June 01, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.94 to 30,413.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 162,700,891 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.5486 at $7.73, with 15,770,312 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +0.66 at $2.18, with 13,907,521 shares traded.NAMM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3703 at $15.21, with 9,576,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.91 at $107.77, with 8,499,312 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 133.88% of the target price of $80.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.67 at $215.81, with 7,576,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +1.15 at $8.45, with 5,994,226 shares traded. This represents a 142.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.43 at $15.49, with 4,467,080 shares traded. This represents a 74.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +5.0501 at $161.59, with 3,803,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +10.43 at $134.80, with 3,432,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1825 at $5.22, with 3,262,279 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 104.45% of the target price of $5.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +28.0876 at $325.89, with 2,911,919 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 109.54% of the target price of $297.5.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +1.9492 at $44.99, with 2,445,478 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

SPCE
NAMM
NOK
INTC
NVDA
NOWL
TSLL
PLTR
NOW
BBAI
IBM
HP

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