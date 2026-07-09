Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 9, 2026 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NOK, INTC, RXT, MU, NVDA, BABA, ORCL, NOW, SKM, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 297.08 to 29,549.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,080,231 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.14 at $38.94, with 4,672,725 shares traded. This represents a 8.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.14 at $74.86, with 4,301,232 shares traded. This represents a 100.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.4603 at $12.41, with 4,200,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +5.66 at $115.90, with 3,986,135 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.9% of the target price of $100.



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is -0.18 at $6.40, with 3,589,332 shares traded. RXT's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $5.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +56.35 at $1,005.15, with 3,086,438 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $31.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.68 at $205.80, with 2,658,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.32 at $109.30, with 871,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.51 at $141.00, with 685,488 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -4.48 at $103.30, with 630,218 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) is +0.08 at $32.40, with 611,330 shares traded. SKM's current last sale is 115.92% of the target price of $27.95.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.0996 at $5.30, with 609,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.