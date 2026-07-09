Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 9, 2026 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NOK, INTC, RXT, MU, NVDA, BABA, ORCL, NOW, SKM, STLA

July 09, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 297.08 to 29,549.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,080,231 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.14 at $38.94, with 4,672,725 shares traded. This represents a 8.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.14 at $74.86, with 4,301,232 shares traded. This represents a 100.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.4603 at $12.41, with 4,200,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +5.66 at $115.90, with 3,986,135 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.9% of the target price of $100.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is -0.18 at $6.40, with 3,589,332 shares traded. RXT's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $5.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +56.35 at $1,005.15, with 3,086,438 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $31.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.68 at $205.80, with 2,658,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.32 at $109.30, with 871,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.51 at $141.00, with 685,488 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -4.48 at $103.30, with 630,218 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) is +0.08 at $32.40, with 611,330 shares traded. SKM's current last sale is 115.92% of the target price of $27.95.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.0996 at $5.30, with 609,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TQQQ
NOK
INTC
RXT
MU
NVDA
BABA
ORCL
NOW
SKM

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