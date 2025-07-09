Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 9, 2025 : TSLL, WOLF, SCAG, VRNA, BBAI, NVDA, SOUN, PG, SQQQ, JPM, SAN, QS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.7 to 22,755.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 95,145,039 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0088 at $10.25, with 8,483,481 shares traded. This represents a 62.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is -0.24 at $2.28, with 8,329,398 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 32.57% of the target price of $7.



Scage Future (SCAG) is +4.23 at $8.43, with 6,924,073 shares traded.



Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is +17.97 at $104.83, with 4,068,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRNA is in the "strong buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.25 at $7.84, with 3,362,785 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 156.8% of the target price of $5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.8499 at $160.85, with 2,735,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.63 at $13.34, with 2,705,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.2 at $158.09, with 1,951,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $19.42, with 1,782,886 shares traded. This represents a 2.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +2.83 at $285.61, with 1,345,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.48. JPM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/15/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 4.48 per share, which represents a 440 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is unchanged at $8.69, with 1,091,061 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.09 at $8.09, with 918,557 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 161.8% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.