Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 9, 2024 : WENA, ZAPP, NVDA, INTC, SQQQ, AGR, QURE, GM, FCX, PLTR, PINS, NIO

July 09, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 48.88 to 20,488.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 103,986,333 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (WENA) is +0.6499 at $2.10, with 11,638,678 shares traded.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is +4.31 at $13.55, with 6,118,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZAPP is in the "strong buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.72 at $129.92, with 5,554,645 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.78 at $34.77, with 2,927,950 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.97% of the target price of $37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $7.35, with 2,599,721 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) is -0.29 at $35.00, with 2,352,503 shares traded. AGR's current last sale is 101.45% of the target price of $34.5.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is +1.02 at $4.80, with 2,191,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QURE is in the "buy range".

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.08 at $46.63, with 1,368,198 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.03 at $51.10, with 1,050,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.12 at $27.82, with 666,000 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.2 at $43.64, with 599,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $4.50, with 482,707 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

