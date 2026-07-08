Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2026 : NOK, BABA, IONQ, SMR, RDW, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -244.79 to 28,928.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 124,784,697 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.29 at $11.56, with 4,331,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +8.11 at $106.25, with 4,105,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.82 at $44.54, with 1,096,013 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.2 at $8.76, with 1,092,372 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 51.53% of the target price of $17.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.04 at $10.17, with 884,493 shares traded. RDW's current last sale is 67.8% of the target price of $15.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.2591 at $14.54, with 861,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.