Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2025 : WOLF, TSLL, BSLK, OCC, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLA, BBAI, CRCL, BAC, AEG, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.75 to 22,737.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,063,869 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +1.0801 at $3.39, with 40,241,842 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 48.43% of the target price of $7.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2398 at $10.22, with 12,443,660 shares traded. This represents a 62.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +0.6301 at $3.13, with 10,069,910 shares traded.



Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is +0.7 at $4.32, with 2,867,378 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.2 at $159.44, with 2,269,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $19.41, with 2,141,620 shares traded. This represents a 2.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.57 at $297.51, with 2,127,858 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $305.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1 at $7.88, with 1,905,347 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 157.6% of the target price of $5.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -6.78 at $200.68, with 1,357,921 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 90.19% of the target price of $222.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -1.28 at $47.38, with 1,343,601 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is -0.01 at $7.09, with 1,024,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEG is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.53 at $45.73, with 716,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.