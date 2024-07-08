Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2024 : ZAPP, MORF, NVDA, TSLL, ORCL, TSLA, PLTR, INTC, KMI, NIO, TSM, GLW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.67 to 20,414.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 175,956,903 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is +2.91 at $6.98, with 10,194,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZAPP is in the "strong buy range".



Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) is +24 at $55.84, with 6,415,394 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MORF is 14.070748; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.82 at $126.65, with 4,081,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.3212 at $14.23, with 2,759,256 shares traded. This represents a 188.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is unchanged at $144.83, with 2,357,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.02 at $248.50, with 2,118,404 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 138.06% of the target price of $180.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.71 at $27.94, with 2,080,799 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 121.48% of the target price of $23.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.07 at $33.09, with 1,885,407 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.43% of the target price of $37.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.03 at $19.86, with 1,404,106 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $21.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $4.52, with 809,483 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.33% of the target price of $6.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +5.57 at $189.56, with 664,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +2.41 at $40.85, with 439,693 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 103.42% of the target price of $39.5.

