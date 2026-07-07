Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 7, 2026 : CRNX, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, SPCX, NOK, INTC, NU, BRBR, SMR, BABA, TOST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -262.43 to 29,435.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,877,454 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) is +41.57 at $83.60, with 18,383,832 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CRNX is 13.234103; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.001 at $74.42, with 3,882,601 shares traded. This represents a 99.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.95 at $192.60, with 3,773,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.99 at $39.27, with 3,733,789 shares traded. This represents a 9.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +0.24 at $160.66, with 2,743,705 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 93.14% of the target price of $172.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.4009 at $12.11, with 2,669,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -4.04 at $118.16, with 2,406,420 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 118.16% of the target price of $100.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $14.07, with 1,737,009 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $17.5.



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) is +0.01 at $13.46, with 1,631,321 shares traded. BRBR's current last sale is 103.54% of the target price of $13.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.09 at $9.52, with 769,246 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 56% of the target price of $17.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.05 at $96.86, with 758,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.27 at $29.75, with 733,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TOST is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.