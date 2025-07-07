Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 7, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, TSLQ, COGT, BBAI, SQQQ, NVDA, HLN, CRCL, NIO, OSCR, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -99.52 to 22,767.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 171,325,842 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.4 at $10.13, with 43,244,717 shares traded. This represents a 61.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -19.25 at $296.10, with 7,031,537 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.08% of the target price of $305.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +2.22 at $20.48, with 5,506,555 shares traded. This represents a 43.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) is +1.1 at $8.68, with 4,210,949 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for COGT is 7.459124; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.03 at $7.72, with 3,934,312 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 154.4% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $19.30, with 3,788,725 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.29 at $158.05, with 2,718,078 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.05 at $10.30, with 809,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +4.46 at $193.23, with 740,794 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 86.84% of the target price of $222.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0401 at $3.47, with 739,406 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.75% of the target price of $4.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +0.0199 at $16.49, with 733,075 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 103.06% of the target price of $16.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.2798 at $16.51, with 707,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

