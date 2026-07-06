Pre-Market

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 6, 2026 : SEER, NOK, IBIT, PEW, TQQQ, SQQQ, SPCX, KEEL, BMNR, NIO, ORCL, CRCL

July 06, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 326.19 to 29,655.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,493,851 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Seer, Inc. (SEER) is +0.59 at $2.21, with 9,113,701 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.4201 at $12.49, with 6,146,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.26 at $35.13, with 3,834,801 shares traded. This represents a 6.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (PEW) is +0.33 at $2.68, with 3,735,518 shares traded. PEW's current last sale is 39.7% of the target price of $6.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.61 at $75.96, with 3,236,028 shares traded. This represents a 103.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.43 at $38.52, with 2,873,111 shares traded. This represents a 7.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +1.04 at $163.04, with 2,115,782 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 94.52% of the target price of $172.5.

Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) is +0.34 at $4.93, with 2,071,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEEL is in the "buy range".

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.43 at $14.79, with 1,346,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0699 at $4.86, with 825,423 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.43% of the target price of $6.9.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.5766 at $143.85, with 671,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +0.74 at $65.36, with 549,669 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 45.39% of the target price of $144.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NOK
IBIT
PEW
TQQQ
SQQQ
KEEL
BMNR
NIO
ORCL
CRC

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