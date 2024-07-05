News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 5, 2024 : ZAPP, TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, IBIT, SQQQ, NIO, ACHR, AMC, XPEV, M, PLTR

July 05, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.63 to 20,215.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,939,762 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is +1.75 at $4.47, with 12,736,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZAPP is in the "strong buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.7 at $14.72, with 6,587,856 shares traded. This represents a 197.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.275 at $252.67, with 4,857,064 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 144.38% of the target price of $175.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1856 at $128.09, with 4,407,763 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -2.76 at $31.68, with 3,379,156 shares traded. This represents a 43.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.031 at $7.66, with 2,323,260 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.14 at $4.73, with 1,092,093 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.83% of the target price of $6.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.69 at $4.90, with 688,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $5.05, with 526,947 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 126.25% of the target price of $4.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.48 at $7.84, with 500,552 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 71.27% of the target price of $11.

Macy's Inc (M) is +1.23 at $19.16, with 420,287 shares traded. M's current last sale is 100.84% of the target price of $19.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $25.82, with 327,517 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.26% of the target price of $23.

