Pre-Market
MUU

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2026 : MUU, NOK, SKHY, TQQQ, REPL, TSLL, SKUU, NVO, RBLX, ORCL, PFE, SGOV

July 31, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 196 to 28,302.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 201,243,804 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +2.169 at $29.14, with 7,842,406 shares traded. This represents a 3,383.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.21 at $9.30, with 6,814,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is +9.66 at $158.66, with 5,496,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.9 at $65.20, with 5,280,810 shares traded. This represents a 74.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is +7.14 at $12.55, with 5,202,675 shares traded.REPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.66 per share, which represents a -95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.14 at $7.35, with 4,069,890 shares traded. This represents a 9.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) is +2.61 at $22.95, with 3,950,830 shares traded. This represents a 56.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -4.1 at $47.51, with 3,028,159 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -11.02 at $37.65, with 2,103,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +2.14 at $129.70, with 1,726,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.09 at $24.82, with 1,563,593 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.68 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.025 at $100.72, with 1,054,643 shares traded. This represents a .44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MUU
NOK
TQQQ
REPL
TSLL
SKUU
NVO
RBLX
ORCL
PFE

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