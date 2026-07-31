Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2026 : MUU, NOK, SKHY, TQQQ, REPL, TSLL, SKUU, NVO, RBLX, ORCL, PFE, SGOV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 196 to 28,302.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 201,243,804 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +2.169 at $29.14, with 7,842,406 shares traded. This represents a 3,383.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.21 at $9.30, with 6,814,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is +9.66 at $158.66, with 5,496,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.9 at $65.20, with 5,280,810 shares traded. This represents a 74.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is +7.14 at $12.55, with 5,202,675 shares traded.REPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.66 per share, which represents a -95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.14 at $7.35, with 4,069,890 shares traded. This represents a 9.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) is +2.61 at $22.95, with 3,950,830 shares traded. This represents a 56.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -4.1 at $47.51, with 3,028,159 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -11.02 at $37.65, with 2,103,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +2.14 at $129.70, with 1,726,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.09 at $24.82, with 1,563,593 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.68 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.025 at $100.72, with 1,054,643 shares traded. This represents a .44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.