Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2025 : INDV, TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, APLD, HUMA, NVO, MUFG, NIO, NCLH, BBAI, RBLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 326.17 to 23,671.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 138,935,572 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Indivior PLC (INDV) is +1.9 at $19.30, with 13,246,867 shares traded. INDV's current last sale is 96.5% of the target price of $20.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $11.48, with 6,822,417 shares traded. This represents a 82.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.03 at $183.30, with 6,510,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.69 at $17.41, with 6,279,062 shares traded. This represents a -1.75% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +2.23 at $12.26, with 5,418,042 shares traded. APLD's current last sale is 98.08% of the target price of $12.5.



Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is +0.01 at $2.44, with 4,106,424 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HUMA is 7.668226; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.78 at $49.25, with 3,578,725 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is +0.0815 at $14.04, with 3,192,382 shares traded.MUFG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.29 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.58, with 2,152,331 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.5% of the target price of $4.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +2.59 at $25.99, with 2,027,942 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NCLH is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.23 at $6.64, with 1,605,421 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 132.8% of the target price of $5.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +22.83 at $147.77, with 1,539,779 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".

