Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, NVD, TQQQ, TSLL, AMD, LUMN, BTI, F, NIO, BA, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 363.95 to 19,160.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,974,537 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +7.1147 at $110.84, with 11,549,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.51 at $8.92, with 8,017,448 shares traded. This represents a 24.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.3891 at $2.54, with 4,541,056 shares traded. This represents a 46.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.39 at $66.18, with 3,727,352 shares traded. This represents a 117.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.31 at $11.19, with 1,909,445 shares traded. This represents a 126.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +10.34 at $148.78, with 1,723,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.04 at $2.71, with 1,654,028 shares traded.LUMN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -0.09 at $35.70, with 841,788 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $10.95, with 656,638 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.23% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0703 at $4.49, with 653,064 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.09% of the target price of $5.75.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +2.94 at $189.80, with 548,798 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. Smarter Analyst Reports: Boeing Signs MOU with Ethiopian Airlines; Shares Down 4%



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +7.89 at $162.43, with 492,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.