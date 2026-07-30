Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2026 : MUU, NOK, SKHY, SKUU, TQQQ, TSLL, INTC, TE, STLA, BE, SGOV, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 476.35 to 27,668.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 146,831,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +1.6 at $21.23, with 8,873,096 shares traded. This represents a 2,437.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.4904 at $8.90, with 6,081,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is +4.71 at $131.50, with 5,486,476 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) is +1.09 at $16.19, with 5,138,949 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.47 at $60.22, with 4,999,146 shares traded. This represents a 61.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.228 at $6.97, with 4,529,822 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.0203 at $84.90, with 4,396,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. INTC's current last sale is 73.83% of the target price of $115.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.1285 at $3.85, with 3,038,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.2 at $5.81, with 1,522,398 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Focused on EVs, Stellantis Amis to Double Revenue by 2030 — Report



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +14.35 at $178.10, with 1,098,190 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 62.49% of the target price of $285.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.01 at $100.69, with 894,229 shares traded. This represents a .42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.47 at $17.06, with 735,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.