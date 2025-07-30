Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2025 : REPL, SOFI, TSLL, NVO, OPEN, SRPT, MRVL, NIO, BBAI, VFC, FUBO, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.58 to 23,349.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 178,015,784 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is +2.53 at $6.28, with 47,867,643 shares traded. REPL's current last sale is 209.33% of the target price of $3.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -1.61 at $20.79, with 10,856,086 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 115.5% of the target price of $18.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.015 at $11.66, with 4,535,204 shares traded. This represents a 85.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -2.4801 at $51.46, with 4,067,913 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.0298 at $2.02, with 3,380,138 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is +2.51 at $18.34, with 2,759,379 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. SRPT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +6.66 at $83.00, with 2,461,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $4.62, with 1,357,474 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.5% of the target price of $4.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0201 at $6.60, with 1,304,498 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 132% of the target price of $5.



V.F. Corporation (VFC) is +2.52 at $14.92, with 1,187,050 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. Smarter Analyst Reports: VFC Sinks 5% on Disappointing Q2 Results



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.28 at $3.82, with 944,520 shares traded.FUBO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.1141 at $119.25, with 896,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

