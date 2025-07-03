Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 3, 2025 : TSLL, BBAI, IBIT, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, NVDA, JHX, QBTS, BABA, OSCR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 68.9 to 22,710.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,664,871 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.16 at $11.74, with 14,093,595 shares traded. This represents a 86.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $7.67, with 3,834,203 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 153.4% of the target price of $5.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.07 at $62.35, with 2,723,407 shares traded. This represents a 120.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $19.63, with 2,570,817 shares traded. This represents a .93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.21 at $317.86, with 2,244,472 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.56% of the target price of $304.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $82.71, with 1,981,796 shares traded. This represents a 136.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.06 at $157.31, with 1,906,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is +0.02 at $28.37, with 1,119,935 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.27 at $16.25, with 1,021,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.64 at $108.07, with 982,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +0.44 at $17.06, with 934,991 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 106.63% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $3.51, with 737,646 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.75% of the target price of $4.

