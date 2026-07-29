Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2026 : MUU, SOFI, SKUU, SKDD, SKHY, TQQQ, NOK, BE, FCX, IONQ, BSX, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -5.1 to 27,758.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 133,032,151 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -0.1726 at $24.38, with 11,494,480 shares traded. This represents a 2,814.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.93 at $15.81, with 8,633,649 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) is -0.48 at $15.45, with 8,464,884 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +0.58 at $20.80, with 7,717,331 shares traded. This represents a 85.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is -1.81 at $128.36, with 7,333,874 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $61.36, with 5,349,226 shares traded. This represents a 64.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.11 at $8.82, with 2,454,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +14.67 at $181.51, with 2,287,092 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 63.69% of the target price of $285.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.28 at $61.36, with 1,204,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.11 at $33.77, with 1,125,664 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.59 per share, which represents a -70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -3.66 at $42.40, with 1,118,210 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: What Do Boston Scientific’s Risk Factors Tell Investors?



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.68 at $15.64, with 931,881 shares traded. F's current last sale is 111.71% of the target price of $14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.