Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2025 : NVO, SOFI, TSLL, SRPT, SQQQ, NVDA, SNAP, OPEN, UNH, NU, KVUE, T

July 29, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.72 to 23,444.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,308,466 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -13 at $56.00, with 18,349,390 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 66.27% of the target price of $84.5.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.99 at $23.01, with 13,871,878 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $11.91, with 8,543,628 shares traded. This represents a 89.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is +5.19 at $19.05, with 5,002,842 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. SRPT's current last sale is 105.83% of the target price of $18.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.229 at $17.85, with 4,960,062 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.39 at $179.14, with 4,773,833 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $9.68, with 4,476,509 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.04 at $2.30, with 3,764,774 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -5.17 at $276.95, with 2,829,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.06 at $12.67, with 2,500,990 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 79.19% of the target price of $16.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.36, with 2,123,248 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.17% of the target price of $23.25.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $27.61, with 1,555,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

