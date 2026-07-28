Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 28, 2026 : DFNS, MUU, TQQQ, FIRY, LVWR, SQQQ, TSLL, NOK, SKDD, MDT, GLW, TE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -231.09 to 27,808.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 189,545,512 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) is +8.726 at $21.83, with 7,484,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DFNS is in the "strong buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -3.86 at $26.06, with 5,135,377 shares traded. This represents a 3,015.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.25 at $62.15, with 4,810,365 shares traded. This represents a 66.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Firy Inc. (FIRY) is +2.8 at $11.16, with 4,691,181 shares traded. FIRY's current last sale is 446.4% of the target price of $2.5.



LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is +0.2803 at $2.71, with 4,606,424 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.88 at $46.10, with 4,560,650 shares traded. This represents a 28.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.1302 at $7.11, with 4,482,542 shares traded. This represents a 1.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.2045 at $9.03, with 4,476,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +1.41 at $18.51, with 4,256,223 shares traded. This represents a 64.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is +1.48 at $85.70, with 2,066,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDT is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -24.922 at $118.44, with 1,995,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.5 at $4.40, with 1,610,822 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.