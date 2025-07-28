Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 28, 2025 : TSLL, OPEN, SQQQ, INTC, TSLQ, TQQQ, C, BBAI, ACHR, BABA, NIO, CMG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.02 to 23,373.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 307,717,815 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.38 at $11.65, with 12,072,472 shares traded. This represents a 85.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.11 at $2.65, with 11,590,220 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 278.95% of the target price of $0.95.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $18.05, with 3,198,099 shares traded. This represents a -.44% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $20.79, with 2,360,080 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94.5% of the target price of $22.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.55 at $16.77, with 2,341,562 shares traded. This represents a 17.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.0705 at $89.99, with 2,185,369 shares traded. This represents a 157.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.13 at $96.20, with 2,005,455 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.14 at $7.53, with 1,482,701 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 150.6% of the target price of $5.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.17 at $11.38, with 875,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.97 at $122.00, with 819,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $4.96, with 781,502 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 124% of the target price of $4.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.0201 at $46.78, with 726,480 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

