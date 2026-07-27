Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 27, 2026 : DFNS, NOK, TSLL, TQQQ, MUU, SQQQ, SKDD, BMNR, ORCL, SKM, IONQ, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 362.32 to 28,490.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 171,249,120 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) is +2.63 at $6.98, with 16,947,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DFNS is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.31 at $9.41, with 5,792,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.1399 at $7.56, with 4,281,682 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.47 at $66.47, with 4,179,543 shares traded. This represents a 78.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +1.1274 at $32.40, with 2,883,669 shares traded. This represents a 3,772.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.75 at $43.04, with 2,871,184 shares traded. This represents a 20.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is -1.27 at $13.62, with 2,604,662 shares traded. This represents a 21.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.78 at $16.57, with 1,008,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.1216 at $118.11, with 764,108 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) is +0.73 at $36.40, with 744,945 shares traded. SKM's current last sale is 130.23% of the target price of $27.95.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.31 at $34.15, with 661,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.11 at $5.58, with 611,994 shares traded.STLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.41 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.