Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2025 : INTC, TSLL, OPEN, CNC, IBIT, TSLQ, TSLA, OSCR, BBAI, OKLO, NIO, UNH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 4.58 to 23,224.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 137,404,242 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.99 at $20.64, with 20,621,617 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.82% of the target price of $22.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $10.68, with 16,218,024 shares traded. This represents a 69.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.151 at $2.57, with 9,169,004 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 270.63% of the target price of $0.95.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is -0.23 at $26.53, with 8,138,203 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Centene Provides Outlook for 2022; Shares Jump



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.52 at $66.14, with 4,195,033 shares traded. This represents a 134.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.24 at $18.40, with 3,454,295 shares traded. This represents a 29.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2 at $307.30, with 2,982,119 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.42% of the target price of $303.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.05 at $14.15, with 1,285,400 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 128.64% of the target price of $11.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.04 at $7.76, with 1,016,678 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 155.2% of the target price of $5.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -2.19 at $72.40, with 735,089 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0298 at $4.80, with 612,779 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 120.01% of the target price of $4.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -0.37 at $278.21, with 600,798 shares traded.UNH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 4.84 per share, which represents a 680 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

