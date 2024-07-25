Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, F, TSLL, AAL, TQQQ, TSLA, EW, NIO, QS, PLTR, KMI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 200.93 to 19,031.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 193,350,179 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $9.05, with 16,112,824 shares traded. This represents a 26.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.2 at $113.05, with 14,992,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -1.88 at $11.79, with 8,566,442 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.69% of the target price of $13.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.09 at $10.38, with 7,142,950 shares traded. This represents a 110.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.27 at $9.90, with 6,392,337 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 79.2% of the target price of $12.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.05 at $65.50, with 5,026,227 shares traded. This represents a 114.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.84 at $216.83, with 4,447,686 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.32% of the target price of $214.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -23.44 at $63.51, with 1,939,616 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $4.38, with 1,738,678 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.17% of the target price of $5.75.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -1.2 at $6.26, with 1,574,793 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 113.82% of the target price of $5.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.57 at $26.03, with 1,481,708 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 113.17% of the target price of $23.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.0399 at $21.09, with 1,416,644 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 100.43% of the target price of $21.

