Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2026 : TSLL, INTC, NOK, MUU, SQQQ, SKDD, TQQQ, BSX, VZ, ORCL, NOW, STM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.83 to 28,495.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,917,988 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.12 at $7.88, with 8,210,475 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.81 at $104.04, with 7,579,540 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. INTC's current last sale is 99.09% of the target price of $105.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $9.72, with 3,651,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -0.63 at $35.86, with 3,493,404 shares traded. This represents a 4,186.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $42.95, with 3,282,275 shares traded. This represents a 19.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +0.53 at $13.23, with 2,963,625 shares traded. This represents a 17.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $66.80, with 2,673,732 shares traded. This represents a 78.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.19 at $43.77, with 1,518,178 shares traded.BSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.83 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.42 at $43.40, with 800,559 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +2.76 at $122.80, with 644,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +2.1 at $94.04, with 603,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is +1.18 at $54.67, with 526,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.