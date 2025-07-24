Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2025 : TSLL, OPEN, LIMN, AAL, TSLA, TSLQ, NIO, CIO, PCG, CMG, AEO, DOW

July 24, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.92 to 23,215.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 138,722,697 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.56 at $11.10, with 27,380,722 shares traded. This represents a 76.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.1701 at $2.46, with 14,221,167 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 258.96% of the target price of $0.95.

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is +1.4 at $7.87, with 7,402,152 shares traded.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.85 at $11.83, with 7,094,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -20.4 at $312.16, with 5,352,080 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 103.02% of the target price of $303.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +2.01 at $17.97, with 4,490,200 shares traded. This represents a 26.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $4.98, with 2,179,815 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 124.5% of the target price of $4.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) is +1.3599 at $6.92, with 2,122,989 shares traded.CIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.06 at $13.79, with 2,103,204 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -6.39 at $46.39, with 1,777,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is +1.9 at $12.72, with 1,593,486 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 115.64% of the target price of $11.

Dow Inc. (DOW) is -2.92 at $27.45, with 1,393,431 shares traded. DOW's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $30.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
OPEN
LIMN
AAL
TSLA
TSLQ
NIO
CIO
PCG
CMG
AEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.