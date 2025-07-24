Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2025 : TSLL, OPEN, LIMN, AAL, TSLA, TSLQ, NIO, CIO, PCG, CMG, AEO, DOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.92 to 23,215.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 138,722,697 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.56 at $11.10, with 27,380,722 shares traded. This represents a 76.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.1701 at $2.46, with 14,221,167 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 258.96% of the target price of $0.95.



Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is +1.4 at $7.87, with 7,402,152 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.85 at $11.83, with 7,094,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -20.4 at $312.16, with 5,352,080 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 103.02% of the target price of $303.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +2.01 at $17.97, with 4,490,200 shares traded. This represents a 26.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $4.98, with 2,179,815 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 124.5% of the target price of $4.



City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) is +1.3599 at $6.92, with 2,122,989 shares traded.CIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.06 at $13.79, with 2,103,204 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -6.39 at $46.39, with 1,777,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is +1.9 at $12.72, with 1,593,486 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 115.64% of the target price of $11.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is -2.92 at $27.45, with 1,393,431 shares traded. DOW's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $30.5.

