Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2026 : NOK, TSLL, DOMO, MUU, SQQQ, SKDD, NEUP, NOW, CLF, STM, INFY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -384.89 to 28,613.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 117,331,589 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.08 at $10.20, with 21,485,967 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -1.6615 at $9.30, with 13,035,044 shares traded. This represents a -6.17% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO) is +1.0305 at $4.18, with 8,578,728 shares traded. DOMO's current last sale is 98.36% of the target price of $4.25.



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +0.58 at $34.87, with 5,593,586 shares traded. This represents a 4,068.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.2598 at $42.20, with 5,065,729 shares traded. This represents a 17.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is -0.81 at $12.53, with 4,879,757 shares traded. This represents a 11.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) is +0.42 at $3.75, with 4,655,444 shares traded. NEUP's current last sale is 163.04% of the target price of $2.3.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +4.53 at $99.99, with 1,784,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +1.26 at $10.71, with 1,186,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -10.4059 at $55.36, with 1,113,988 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STM is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.64 at $10.29, with 816,065 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 85.04% of the target price of $12.1.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0198 at $4.69, with 659,109 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.