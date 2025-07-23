Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2025 : OPEN, GPRO, DNUT, TSLL, ABVX, NIO, RKT, NVDA, T, BBAI, KSS, STLA

July 23, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.36 to 23,097.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,543,904 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.28 at $2.60, with 27,481,801 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 273.68% of the target price of $0.95.

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is +0.73 at $2.10, with 21,373,014 shares traded. GPRO's current last sale is 700% of the target price of $0.3.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is +1.36 at $5.49, with 20,274,273 shares traded. DNUT's current last sale is 114.38% of the target price of $4.8.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $12.55, with 6,996,795 shares traded. This represents a 99.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Abivax SA (ABVX) is +49.5 at $59.50, with 4,949,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABVX is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2212 at $5.23, with 4,454,438 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 130.78% of the target price of $4.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +1.5 at $17.50, with 4,323,651 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 125% of the target price of $14.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.1095 at $169.14, with 3,596,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.82 at $26.60, with 1,871,931 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1212 at $7.49, with 1,497,626 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 149.82% of the target price of $5.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -0.1 at $14.24, with 1,412,891 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 178% of the target price of $8.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.6 at $9.87, with 1,288,085 shares traded.STLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

