Pre-Market
SMCI

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2026 : SMCI, MUU, T, SQQQ, NOK, TQQQ, SKDD, SKHY, PCG, JOBY, GM, NIO

July 22, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -269.35 to 28,885.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 84,871,714 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +3.36 at $28.86, with 6,058,447 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $34.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -3.0005 at $32.14, with 5,129,820 shares traded. This represents a 3,742.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +1.174 at $23.43, with 4,583,398 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.18 at $41.49, with 4,025,084 shares traded. This represents a 15.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.331 at $10.30, with 3,457,269 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.06 at $69.31, with 3,387,407 shares traded. This represents a 85.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +1.75 at $14.18, with 3,178,570 shares traded. This represents a 26.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is -12.37 at $159.57, with 2,863,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "strong buy range".

PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.09 at $17.58, with 2,751,254 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.15 at $7.81, with 1,525,722 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 76.2% of the target price of $10.25.

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.38 at $79.90, with 969,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0185 at $4.77, with 882,159 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.16% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

SMCI
MUU
T
SQQQ
NOK
TQQQ
SKDD
PCG
JOBY
GM
NI

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