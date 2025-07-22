Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, REPL, SQQQ, OSCR, NVDA, QS, RXRX, BBAI, JOBY, NIO, CVX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -5.34 to 23,174.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 168,215,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.62 at $3.83, with 67,855,698 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.04 at $12.37, with 9,587,774 shares traded. This represents a 96.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is -9.335 at $2.99, with 8,496,137 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for REPL is 8.600519; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $18.43, with 7,500,171 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.46 at $13.16, with 7,026,851 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 119.64% of the target price of $11.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.8 at $170.58, with 3,421,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -1.14 at $11.38, with 3,046,730 shares traded.QS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.15 at $6.55, with 2,463,780 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 100.77% of the target price of $6.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1 at $7.50, with 1,883,400 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 150% of the target price of $5.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.97 at $15.87, with 1,660,957 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 198.38% of the target price of $8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.62, with 1,481,611 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.5% of the target price of $4.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +0.02 at $149.70, with 1,392,663 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. CVX's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $164.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.