Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2024 : PFE, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, TSLL, NVD, TSLA, NIO, NKE, TSM, PLTR, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 205.1 to 19,727.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,375,028 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $30.10, with 12,056,623 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.06% of the target price of $32.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2602 at $8.20, with 5,351,708 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.5499 at $120.48, with 4,697,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.25 at $73.31, with 2,047,472 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.44 at $13.40, with 1,767,359 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0808 at $2.26, with 1,492,776 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.2 at $243.40, with 1,121,832 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.46 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $4.60, with 744,477 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $5.75.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.28 at $72.98, with 675,121 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 79.33% of the target price of $92.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.5 at $165.27, with 662,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.42 at $29.00, with 606,137 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.09% of the target price of $23.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.13 at $24.84, with 524,482 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 225.82% of the target price of $11.

