News & Insights

Pre-Market
PFE

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2024 : PFE, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, TSLL, NVD, TSLA, NIO, NKE, TSM, PLTR, GME

July 22, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 205.1 to 19,727.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,375,028 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $30.10, with 12,056,623 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.06% of the target price of $32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2602 at $8.20, with 5,351,708 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.5499 at $120.48, with 4,697,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.25 at $73.31, with 2,047,472 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.44 at $13.40, with 1,767,359 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0808 at $2.26, with 1,492,776 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.2 at $243.40, with 1,121,832 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.46 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $4.60, with 744,477 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $5.75.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.28 at $72.98, with 675,121 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 79.33% of the target price of $92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.5 at $165.27, with 662,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.42 at $29.00, with 606,137 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.09% of the target price of $23.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.13 at $24.84, with 524,482 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 225.82% of the target price of $11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
SQQQ
NVDA
TQQQ
TSLL
NVD
TSLA
NIO
NKE
TSM
PLTR
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.