Pre-Market
UTZ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 21, 2026 : UTZ, MUU, IBIT, SQQQ, CRNT, TQQQ, SKHY, NOK, AMC, BMNR, MGY, KVUE

July 21, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 342.48 to 28,946.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,290,296 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is +6.55 at $14.00, with 8,441,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UTZ is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +3.26 at $31.57, with 4,548,643 shares traded. This represents a 3,674.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.74 at $37.63, with 3,523,575 shares traded. This represents a 14.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.559 at $41.12, with 3,214,220 shares traded. This represents a 14.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is +0.195 at $2.32, with 3,146,370 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRNT is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.45 at $70.10, with 2,996,631 shares traded. This represents a 87.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is +8.34 at $159.50, with 2,880,146 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "strong buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.34 at $10.42, with 2,685,145 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.0382 at $2.42, with 1,985,085 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 96.87% of the target price of $2.5.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.3805 at $17.01, with 1,858,370 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is -1.58 at $23.95, with 1,304,996 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MGY is in the "buy range".

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.02 at $19.00, with 1,037,499 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

UTZ
MUU
IBIT
SQQQ
CRNT
TQQQ
NOK
AMC
BMNR
MGY

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