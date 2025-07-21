Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 21, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, DYNX, SRPT, SQNS, SLDP, LCID, QS, VZ, BBAI, ACHR, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.69 to 23,122.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 188,910,402 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.65 at $2.90, with 70,089,006 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 305.26% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4212 at $12.82, with 9,099,465 shares traded. This represents a 103.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dynamix Corporation (DYNX) is +3.11 at $13.36, with 7,933,469 shares traded.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -1.2838 at $12.79, with 3,595,829 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is +0.41 at $3.11, with 3,575,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQNS is in the "strong buy range".



Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is +0.36 at $4.13, with 3,552,448 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.0003 at $3.04, with 3,302,293 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 101.32% of the target price of $3.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.76 at $13.88, with 2,811,592 shares traded.QS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +1.8601 at $42.70, with 1,720,567 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2298 at $8.18, with 1,688,212 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 163.6% of the target price of $5.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.14 at $13.15, with 1,032,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.35 at $19.24, with 1,009,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

