Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 20, 2026 : AMC, SQQQ, MUU, TQQQ, IREN, SKHY, ACHR, NOK, INTC, BMNR, IONQ, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 261.22 to 28,853.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 94,106,732 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.3196 at $2.26, with 12,996,724 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.21 at $41.58, with 5,804,341 shares traded. This represents a 16.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +2.67 at $29.91, with 4,737,055 shares traded. This represents a 3,475.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.85 at $69.38, with 3,969,501 shares traded. This represents a 85.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IREN Limited (IREN) is +3.12 at $36.74, with 3,152,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is +7.4699 at $161.50, with 3,150,227 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "strong buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.269 at $4.71, with 2,843,899 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.199 at $10.32, with 2,459,545 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.85 at $97.89, with 2,345,205 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a -26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.2995 at $15.99, with 805,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.07 at $35.85, with 631,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.7677 at $118.74, with 583,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.