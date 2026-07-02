Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2026 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLL, MUD, IBIT, INTC, NOK, NIO, FPS, BMNR, CRCL, INFQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 193.91 to 30,003.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 331,592,646 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $37.66, with 4,511,903 shares traded. This represents a 5.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.55 at $78.01, with 4,488,472 shares traded. This represents a 109.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.25 at $14.75, with 4,330,768 shares traded. This represents a 53.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X ETF (MUD) is -0.24 at $10.55, with 3,562,910 shares traded. This represents a 18.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.69 at $34.69, with 3,015,738 shares traded. This represents a 5.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2 at $129.02, with 2,873,772 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 129.02% of the target price of $100.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.12 at $12.79, with 2,375,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.85, with 2,026,363 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $6.9.



Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) is -1.19 at $48.71, with 1,382,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FPS is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.3397 at $14.49, with 896,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +2.05 at $64.00, with 814,123 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 44.44% of the target price of $144.



Infleqtion, Inc. (INFQ) is +0.53 at $13.46, with 798,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.