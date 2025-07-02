Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2025 : TSLL, T, DAIC, NAMM, BBAI, SQQQ, OSCR, CNC, TQQQ, NVDA, VZ, SONY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -85.25 to 22,392.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,134,908 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $10.60, with 10,522,652 shares traded. This represents a 68.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $28.92, with 8,815,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) is +4.4 at $9.01, with 6,927,635 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +3.4 at $10.28, with 4,031,250 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $6.68, with 3,612,560 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 133.6% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $20.22, with 3,053,091 shares traded. This represents a 3.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -2.25 at $18.20, with 3,031,041 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 117.42% of the target price of $15.5.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is -17.15 at $39.50, with 2,997,418 shares traded. CNC's current last sale is 54.48% of the target price of $72.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.57 at $80.32, with 2,996,414 shares traded. This represents a 129.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6 at $151.70, with 2,850,241 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $43.71, with 1,916,300 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $47.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +0.09 at $25.56, with 1,327,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".

