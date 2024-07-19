News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, CRWD, NVD, TQQQ, TSLL, S, HPE, PLTR, HE, TSM, NIO

July 19, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.41 to 19,729.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,032,965 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $8.23, with 5,481,841 shares traded. This represents a 15.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.34 at $120.75, with 4,248,478 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is -43.482 at $299.57, with 4,111,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.0292 at $2.25, with 2,824,804 shares traded. This represents a 29.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.18 at $73.22, with 2,438,066 shares traded. This represents a 140.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $14.11, with 2,201,713 shares traded. This represents a 185.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is +1.51 at $21.65, with 765,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for S is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.67, with 753,671 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 100.83% of the target price of $20.5.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $28.66, with 632,146 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 124.61% of the target price of $23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +4.7501 at $17.50, with 616,413 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 175% of the target price of $10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -1.62 at $170.25, with 613,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $4.51, with 578,309 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.43% of the target price of $5.75.

