Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2025 : BZAI, LCID, SRPT, TSLL, BBAI, QS, ETHA, SQQQ, JOBY, ACHR, BABA, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 25.99 to 23,107.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 137,099,362 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) is +2.76 at $5.79, with 28,363,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZAI is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.07 at $3.05, with 9,220,941 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 101.67% of the target price of $3.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -5.472 at $16.50, with 6,080,139 shares traded. SRPT's current last sale is 45.83% of the target price of $36.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.15 at $11.82, with 5,480,594 shares traded. This represents a 87.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2401 at $8.46, with 4,821,615 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 169.2% of the target price of $5.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.54 at $14.14, with 3,708,483 shares traded.QS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is +1.3509 at $27.23, with 3,101,793 shares traded. This represents a 147.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $18.61, with 2,498,903 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.83 at $16.89, with 2,360,061 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.4402 at $12.96, with 1,809,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.04 at $120.34, with 1,376,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0301 at $4.37, with 1,325,033 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $4.

