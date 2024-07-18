Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, NVD, AMD, TSM, TSLL, NVDL, VZ, NOK, NEE, NIO, ABBV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 152.96 to 19,952.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,714,982 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.98 at $120.97, with 9,036,613 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $7.97, with 4,422,345 shares traded. This represents a 11.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.13 at $2.23, with 4,112,517 shares traded. This represents a 28.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.12 at $162.55, with 2,660,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +3.82 at $175.02, with 2,623,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.43 at $14.44, with 2,589,513 shares traded. This represents a 192.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +3.21 at $65.35, with 2,176,238 shares traded. This represents a 447.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.07 at $41.96, with 1,767,085 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.15 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.15 at $3.75, with 753,324 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.05 at $70.95, with 709,508 shares traded.NEE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.93 per share, which represents a 88 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.66, with 626,188 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.04% of the target price of $5.75.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.13 at $175.40, with 513,448 shares traded.ABBV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.57 per share, which represents a 291 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

