Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2026 : MUU, SKHY, NOK, TQQQ, SQQQ, SKDD, NFLX, UMC, NIO, ORCL, BABA, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -571.34 to 28,454.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 143,085,824 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -1.6997 at $25.81, with 9,416,216 shares traded. This represents a 2,985.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is -0.41 at $151.90, with 6,723,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.31 at $10.07, with 6,523,162 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.9 at $66.84, with 6,344,343 shares traded. This represents a 79.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.27 at $43.16, with 5,881,725 shares traded. This represents a 20.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +0.151 at $16.95, with 4,988,083 shares traded. This represents a 51.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -8.36 at $65.99, with 4,527,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -1.58 at $20.71, with 3,507,757 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 223.29% of the target price of $9.275.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $4.83, with 1,430,767 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69% of the target price of $7.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -3.09 at $121.12, with 1,158,999 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.44 at $115.05, with 992,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.1815 at $7.46, with 910,031 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.