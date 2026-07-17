Pre-Market
MUU

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2026 : MUU, SKHY, NOK, TQQQ, SQQQ, SKDD, NFLX, UMC, NIO, ORCL, BABA, SMR

July 17, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -571.34 to 28,454.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 143,085,824 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -1.6997 at $25.81, with 9,416,216 shares traded. This represents a 2,985.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is -0.41 at $151.90, with 6,723,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKHY is in the "strong buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.31 at $10.07, with 6,523,162 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.9 at $66.84, with 6,344,343 shares traded. This represents a 79.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.27 at $43.16, with 5,881,725 shares traded. This represents a 20.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +0.151 at $16.95, with 4,988,083 shares traded. This represents a 51.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -8.36 at $65.99, with 4,527,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -1.58 at $20.71, with 3,507,757 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 223.29% of the target price of $9.275.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $4.83, with 1,430,767 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69% of the target price of $7.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -3.09 at $121.12, with 1,158,999 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.44 at $115.05, with 992,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.1815 at $7.46, with 910,031 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

MUU
NOK
TQQQ
SQQQ
SKDD
NFLX
UMC
NIO
ORCL
BABA
SM

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