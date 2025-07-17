Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2025 : OPEN, BSLK, ABVE, TSLL, NVDA, JOBY, SQQQ, TSM, MP, ACHR, STWD, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.98 to 22,954.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 280,243,203 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.58 at $2.07, with 63,106,849 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 217.89% of the target price of $0.95.



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +2.05 at $4.26, with 35,203,766 shares traded.



Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is +1.1797 at $2.86, with 32,238,666 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1599 at $12.00, with 7,105,367 shares traded. This represents a 90.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.2799 at $172.65, with 4,529,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.2712 at $16.60, with 2,334,511 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0302 at $19.04, with 2,297,823 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +7.38 at $244.94, with 1,956,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is -3.04 at $55.51, with 1,786,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.0412 at $12.13, with 1,650,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) is -0.87 at $19.98, with 1,467,135 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STWD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0103 at $4.12, with 1,142,365 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 103.01% of the target price of $4.

