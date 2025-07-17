Pre-Market
OPEN

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2025 : OPEN, BSLK, ABVE, TSLL, NVDA, JOBY, SQQQ, TSM, MP, ACHR, STWD, NIO

July 17, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.98 to 22,954.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 280,243,203 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.58 at $2.07, with 63,106,849 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 217.89% of the target price of $0.95.

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +2.05 at $4.26, with 35,203,766 shares traded.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is +1.1797 at $2.86, with 32,238,666 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1599 at $12.00, with 7,105,367 shares traded. This represents a 90.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.2799 at $172.65, with 4,529,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.2712 at $16.60, with 2,334,511 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0302 at $19.04, with 2,297,823 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +7.38 at $244.94, with 1,956,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is -3.04 at $55.51, with 1,786,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.0412 at $12.13, with 1,650,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) is -0.87 at $19.98, with 1,467,135 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STWD is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0103 at $4.12, with 1,142,365 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 103.01% of the target price of $4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OPEN
BSLK
ABVE
TSLL
NVDA
JOBY
SQQQ
TSM
MP
ACHR
STWD
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.