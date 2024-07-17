Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, T, NVD, SHIM, TSLL, TQQQ, DELL, TSM, ABT, GME, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -322.16 to 20,076.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,263,942 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.65 at $121.71, with 11,503,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $7.77, with 9,623,867 shares traded. This represents a 8.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $18.90, with 6,105,317 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.16 at $2.23, with 4,281,548 shares traded. This represents a 28.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) is +0.91 at $2.98, with 3,558,074 shares traded. SHIM's current last sale is 79.47% of the target price of $3.75.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.55 at $14.41, with 3,344,904 shares traded. This represents a 191.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.42 at $77.88, with 3,088,781 shares traded. This represents a 155.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -4.26 at $130.00, with 2,359,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -9.79 at $176.25, with 1,887,231 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.32 at $103.04, with 1,612,967 shares traded.ABT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.49 at $28.05, with 1,458,373 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 255% of the target price of $11.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.77 at $27.90, with 1,375,183 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 121.3% of the target price of $23.

