News & Insights

Pre-Market
nvda

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, T, NVD, SHIM, TSLL, TQQQ, DELL, TSM, ABT, GME, PLTR

July 17, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -322.16 to 20,076.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,263,942 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.65 at $121.71, with 11,503,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $7.77, with 9,623,867 shares traded. This represents a 8.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $18.90, with 6,105,317 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.16 at $2.23, with 4,281,548 shares traded. This represents a 28.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) is +0.91 at $2.98, with 3,558,074 shares traded. SHIM's current last sale is 79.47% of the target price of $3.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.55 at $14.41, with 3,344,904 shares traded. This represents a 191.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.42 at $77.88, with 3,088,781 shares traded. This represents a 155.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -4.26 at $130.00, with 2,359,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -9.79 at $176.25, with 1,887,231 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.32 at $103.04, with 1,612,967 shares traded.ABT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.49 at $28.05, with 1,458,373 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 255% of the target price of $11.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.77 at $27.90, with 1,375,183 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 121.3% of the target price of $23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
NVDA
SQQQ
T
NVD
SHIM
TSLL
TQQQ
DELL
TSM
ABT
GME
PLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.