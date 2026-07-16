Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2026 : ATAI, NOK, SQQQ, TE, MUU, TQQQ, INTC, ASTS, TSM, AVEX, C, UMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -341.13 to 29,161.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 292,835,380 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) is +1.84 at $7.20, with 20,331,872 shares traded. ATAI's current last sale is 51.43% of the target price of $14.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.48 at $10.77, with 7,015,146 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.18 at $40.12, with 5,580,447 shares traded. This represents a 12.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.26 at $6.40, with 4,855,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -3.12 at $28.15, with 4,525,808 shares traded. This represents a 3,265.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.25 at $72.19, with 4,345,910 shares traded. This represents a 93.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.09 at $99.90, with 3,620,081 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a -26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -8.22 at $58.09, with 3,186,273 shares traded. ASTS's current last sale is 68.34% of the target price of $85.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -18.83 at $400.65, with 2,030,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



AEVEX Corp. (AVEX) is -0.35 at $17.44, with 1,454,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVEX is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.49 at $134.40, with 925,528 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -2.32 at $22.60, with 914,135 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 243.67% of the target price of $9.275.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.