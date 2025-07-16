Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, SLDP, ABVE, SQQQ, SONY, TQQQ, BAC, BBAI, HYAC, MP, JOBY

July 16, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.42 to 22,897.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 338,578,021 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.16 at $11.23, with 8,618,421 shares traded. This represents a 78.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2 at $170.90, with 4,091,369 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is +0.06 at $3.24, with 3,878,974 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is +0.27 at $2.15, with 3,303,273 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $19.21, with 3,162,956 shares traded. This represents a 2.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is -0.18 at $23.90, with 1,924,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $84.53, with 1,859,963 shares traded. This represents a 141.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.51 at $46.66, with 1,627,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.08 at $7.02, with 1,562,549 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 140.4% of the target price of $5.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (HYAC) is +0.025 at $11.09, with 1,510,100 shares traded.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +2.65 at $60.87, with 1,504,649 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.47 at $14.42, with 1,172,474 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

