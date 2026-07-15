Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2026 : PYPL, NOK, SKHY, INTC, SKDD, SQQQ, TQQQ, BABA, ORCL, IBM, QRED, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 165.19 to 29,751.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 116,272,136 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +8.87 at $56.24, with 11,851,389 shares traded. PYPL's current last sale is 117.17% of the target price of $48.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.27 at $11.97, with 4,035,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is -12.52 at $181.40, with 3,652,381 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.97 at $109.73, with 3,618,736 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.73% of the target price of $100.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +1.5 at $12.72, with 3,602,885 shares traded. This represents a 13.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $38.27, with 3,284,103 shares traded. This represents a 6.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.73 at $75.75, with 2,611,189 shares traded. This represents a 102.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.33 at $116.65, with 1,189,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +1.24 at $129.18, with 1,090,527 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +3.59 at $220.66, with 828,855 shares traded.IBM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3.02 per share, which represents a 280 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



QuasarEdge Acquisition Corporation (QRED) is -0.01 at $9.97, with 790,000 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.06 at $2.02, with 782,222 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $2.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.