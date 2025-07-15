Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, SQQQ, NVD, T, IBIT, BBAI, AMD, NIO, MP, BABA, QS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 153.12 to 23,008.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 132,259,558 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +7 at $171.07, with 11,923,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.05 at $11.58, with 7,197,689 shares traded. This represents a 84.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.27 at $18.91, with 5,672,739 shares traded. This represents a -.42% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.98 at $10.69, with 4,591,715 shares traded. This represents a -3.98% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.11 at $27.05, with 3,590,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.68 at $66.50, with 3,318,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.14 at $7.06, with 3,310,711 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 141.2% of the target price of $5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +7.02 at $153.26, with 3,261,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $4.25, with 2,925,494 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 106.25% of the target price of $4.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +5.28 at $53.80, with 2,901,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.38 at $114.60, with 2,352,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.19 at $10.24, with 1,140,836 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

