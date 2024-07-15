Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2024 : DJT, TSLL, NVDA, TSLA, SQQQ, SOUN, NIO, CCL, QS, PLTR, ORCL, PG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.27 to 20,413.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 86,843,101 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +14.91 at $45.80, with 12,919,517 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.11 at $15.13, with 6,766,767 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.8403 at $131.08, with 5,002,744 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.74 at $257.97, with 3,313,958 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 142.52% of the target price of $181.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0888 at $7.42, with 2,622,509 shares traded.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.03 at $6.23, with 2,598,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $4.80, with 1,082,215 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.48% of the target price of $5.75.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.15 at $18.38, with 962,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.03 at $8.22, with 861,580 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 149.45% of the target price of $5.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.44 at $28.51, with 818,547 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 123.96% of the target price of $23.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.78 at $145.55, with 710,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.13 at $166.74, with 667,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

