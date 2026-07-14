Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 14, 2026 : IBM, FNB, NOK, ORCL, NIO, NOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 355.97 to 29,620.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,340,279 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -64.89 at $225.34, with 4,170,315 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 74.74% of the target price of $301.5.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is unchanged at $18.93, with 2,218,803 shares traded.FNB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.42 per share, which represents a 36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.17 at $11.86, with 2,116,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -2.54 at $129.00, with 2,072,542 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.182 at $5.11, with 1,427,869 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.09% of the target price of $6.9.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -8.8272 at $102.43, with 1,239,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.